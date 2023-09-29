16,700 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

SACH stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

