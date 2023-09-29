4,800 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.25 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

