Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Director Buys $1,251,286.35 in Stock

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) Director Vimal Kavuru purchased 676,371 shares of Acasti Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,251,286.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,188,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,940.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

