Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Director Buys $1,251,286.35 in Stock

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) Director Vimal Kavuru purchased 676,371 shares of Acasti Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,251,286.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,188,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,940.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.