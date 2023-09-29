AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

