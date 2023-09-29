AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

