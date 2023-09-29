AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Magnite by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magnite by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Up 3.1 %

MGNI opened at $7.60 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,040 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

