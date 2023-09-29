AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

