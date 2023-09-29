AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $4,119,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $4,119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 672.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,615,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

