AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,008 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,608.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,349,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,349,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,918,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,059,508 shares of company stock valued at $169,626,253. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.