AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,175 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 348.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. TD Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

