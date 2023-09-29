AE Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.