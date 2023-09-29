AE Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

