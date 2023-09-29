AE Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 626,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,263 shares of company stock worth $2,727,811 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

