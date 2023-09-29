AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $335,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $355,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.