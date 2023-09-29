AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $565,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $74.33 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,326 shares of company stock worth $1,033,686 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.