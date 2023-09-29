AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progyny by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,995,982 shares of company stock worth $122,853,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.