AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 3.2 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.82. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.