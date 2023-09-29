AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.87 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.15.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

