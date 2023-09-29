AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,518 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

CPB opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

