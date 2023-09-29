AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,150 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $330,345.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $330,345.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,484,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,603,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

