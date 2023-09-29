AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 191,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

