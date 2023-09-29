AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,908 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

