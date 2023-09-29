AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

