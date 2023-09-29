AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,684. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $844.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.