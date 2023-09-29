AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 573,686 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573,686 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

