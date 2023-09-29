AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 349.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

