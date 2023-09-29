Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $22,409,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

