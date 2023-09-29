Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.44 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

