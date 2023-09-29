American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $176.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

