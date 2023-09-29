Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

