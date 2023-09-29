Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

