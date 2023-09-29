Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is QP Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

