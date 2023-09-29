Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

