Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

