Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

