Bay Rivers Group Sells 464 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

