Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

