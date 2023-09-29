Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,094 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,464,000.

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

