Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 731,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 430,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 365,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,656 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $912.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.