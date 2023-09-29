Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

