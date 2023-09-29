Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after purchasing an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,673 shares of company stock worth $3,286,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -751.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

