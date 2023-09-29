Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,255.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC opened at $21.77 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

