Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 364.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWD opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

