Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

