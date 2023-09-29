Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

