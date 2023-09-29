Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.6 %

AB stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

