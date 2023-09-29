Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,402,230.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.97 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

