Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

