Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,634 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.