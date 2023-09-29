Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,771 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPEM opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.